Hasbro says additional tariffs may lead to higher product prices

(Reuters) - Toymaker Hasbro Inc (HAS.O) said on Tuesday it would raise product prices if the United States imposes additional tariffs on Chinese imports.

“The unfortunate thing with tariffs, if they do come into play, is the consumers is ultimately going to feel that price pressure,” Chief Financial Officer Deborah Thomas said in a post-earnings call.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed last month to restart trade talks that were stalled in May. Trump had then agreed to not impose new tariffs.