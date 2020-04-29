Hasbro expects hit to second quarter toy sales as coronavirus rocks retail

(Reuters) - Hasbro Inc (HAS.O) scrapped its full-year outlook on Wednesday and forecast a hit to its second-quarter revenue and earnings, as sales of its toys and games suffer from global lockdowns to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Most “non-essential” businesses in the United States and Europe have been shut due to the pandemic, hammering toy sales and adding more pain to the industry, which has been grappling with the popularity of video games and social media tools among children.

Hasbro said the delay of new movie releases and the suspension of production would also hurt sales. The company which holds toy licenses to Disney’s “Avengers”, “Star Wars” and “Frozen” franchises is more dependent on big Hollywood blockbusters to pull in consumers than rival Mattel Inc (MAT.O).

However, the company said board games such as Monopoly as well as Play-Doh were seeing strong demand, as the closure of schools meant parents had to find ways to keep their children entertained at home. The company swung to a loss of $69.6 million, or 51 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 29, compared with a profit of $26.7 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier. The loss was due to Hasbro’s $4 billion purchase of Peppa Pig series maker Entertainment One.

Net revenue rose over 51% to $1.11 billion, boosted by Entertainment One distributed properties including Oscar winning film “1917”.

Hasbro previously said 2020 total revenue could be in excess of $6.2 billion, a 31.4% increase from the prior year. It also expected to increase operating profit margin to above 15% from 13.5% in 2019.