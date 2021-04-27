Hasbro revenue falls short on weak entertainment production business

FIILE PHOTO: A Monopoly board game by Hasbro Gaming is seen in this illustration photo August 13, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

(Reuters) -Hasbro Inc fell short of first-quarter revenue estimates on Tuesday as COVID-19 forced delays hammered the toymaker’s movie and TV production business.

The company in recent years has focused on entertainment production to power growth at a faster pace than traditional toy sales.

It bought Entertainment One, the firm behind Peppa Pig and “The Walking Dead” TV series, in 2019 in a bid to quickly expand its entertainment properties, but production setbacks and the closure of theaters led to a 34% fall in revenue at TV and film business.

The Monopoly maker’s net revenue rose 1% to $1.11 billion in the three months ended March 28, but missed analysts’ estimates of $1.17 billion, according to a Refinitiv IBES estimate.

Net earnings attributable to Hasbro was $116.2 million, or 84 cents per share, compared to a loss of $69.7 million, or 51 cents per share, a year earlier.