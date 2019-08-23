Smoke forces Hawaii Airlines Airbus to make emergency landing

(Reuters) - A Hawaiian Airlines jetliner made an emergency landing in Honolulu on Thursday after smoke filled the cabin and cargo hold, and seven people were taken to hospital, officials said.

Hawaiian Airlines Flight 47, an Airbus A321neo flying from Oakland, California, was about 20 minutes away from its scheduled noon landing in Honolulu when an emergency was declared, officials said.

There was no official explanation of the cause of the incident but Hawaii News Now, citing an airline spokesman, said online that a seal on the left engine failed and leaked oil onto hot engine parts.

A representative of the airline was not immediately available to Reuters early Friday.

After touching down, the plane deployed its slides for the 191 passengers and crew to escape, officials said.

Hawaiian Airlines said the passengers had smoke inhalation symptoms. Fire officials at the scene said that five adults and two children were taken to hospital, but that their injuries were minor, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

Airline officials issued an apology online to passengers.