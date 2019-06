A plume of smoke rises after an airplane crash in Haleiwa, Hawaii, U.S., June 21, 2019 in this image obtained from social media. LuckyWeLive.com via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Nine people died in a plane crash in Hawaii on Friday, the Hawaii Department of Transportation said.

The twin-engine King Air plane went down near Dillingham Airfield. There appeared to be no survivors, it said in a statement.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.