Two Hawaii police officers shot, gunman at large: local media

(Reuters) - Two police officers in Hawaii were shot by an assailant who remained at large on Sunday in a residential neighborhood not far from busy Waikiki Beach on the island of Oahu, local media reported.

One news organization, Hawaii News Now, cited law enforcement sources as saying that the two Honolulu police officers were killed in the shooting, which media reports said took place near Diamond Head.

Spokespersons for the Honolulu Police Department and the Honolulu field office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation did not immediately reply to telephone messages seeking information.

A male suspect was still at large at around midday in Hawaii as fire engulfed a house in the neighborhood and spread to nearby dwellings, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

The newspaper cited Honolulu police spokeswoman Michelle Yu as saying only that the two police officers were injured in the incident. It said witnesses saw a female police officer being carried unconscious from the scene.

Honolulu police said on Twitter that officers had shut down a street in the Diamond Head area “due to police investigation.”