May 4, 2018 / 10:31 PM / in 27 minutes

Stronger quake, magnitude 6.0, hits Hawaii close to erupting volcano: USGS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hawaii’s Big Island, where Kilauea volcano has been spewing lava into residential areas, was hit by a series of earthquakes on Friday which are getting stronger and stronger.

The Kilauea Volcano's Pu'u 'O'o crater is seen in this aerial image after the volcano erupted following a series of earthquakes over the last couple of days, in Hawaii, U.S., May 3, 2018. Picture taken May 3, 2018. USGS/Handout via REUTERS

The U.S. Geological Survey said the latest tremor at 12:32 p.m. measured 6.0, a strong magnitude capable of causing severe damage.

Its epicenter was located 11 miles (17.7 km) southwest of Leilani Estates, one of the communities where lava has been flowing into residential areas.

Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington; Editing by James Dalgleish

