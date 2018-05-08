More evacuations possible as Hawaii volcano fissures spread

PAHOA, Hawaii (Reuters) - Emergency crews were poised to evacuate more people on Tuesday as fissures kept spreading from Hawaii’s erupting Kilauea volcano, five days after it started exploding.

Around 1,700 people have already been ordered to leave their homes after lava crept into neighborhoods, destroying 35 homes and other buildings, and deadly volcanic gases belched up through cracks in the earth.

No deaths or major injuries have been reported.

The evacuation zone could grow as fissures are spreading into new areas on the eastern side of the Big Island, Hawaii Civic Defense Administrator Talmadge Magno told a community meeting.

“If things get dicey, you got to get out,” he said on Monday. “If you live in the surrounding communities ... be prepared. Evacuation could come at any time.”

The Federal Emergency Management Agency on Tuesday sent an advance team to Hawaii but the agency had not declared an emergency, FEMA spokeswoman Brandi Richard said in a phone interview.

Kilauea, one of the world’s most active volcanoes and one of five on the island, has been in constant eruption for 35 years. It predominantly blows off basaltic lava in effusive eruptions that flow into the ocean but occasionally experiences more explosive events.

Fissure 12 opened shortly after fissure 11 became inactive, in the forest south of Malama Street in Leilani Estates, in Hawaii, U.S. May 7, 2018. Picture taken on May 7, 2018. USGS/Handout via REUTERS

It has opened 12 volcanic vents since it started sending out fountains and rivers of lava as hot as 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit (1,093°C) on Thursday, officials said.

Resident Heide Austin said she left her home just west of the current eruption zone after noticing small cracks appearing at the end of her driveway.

One eruption near her home “sounded like a huge blowtorch going off,” said the 77-year-old, who lives alone. “That’s when I really got into a frenzy.”

Many evacuees were allowed to return home during daylight hours on Sunday and Monday during a lull in seismic activity.

Residents of a second area, Lanipuna Gardens, were barred from returning home on Monday due to deadly volcanic gases.

Slideshow (15 Images)

Leilani Estates, about 12 miles (19 km) from the volcano, was evacuated due to the risk of sulfur dioxide gas, which can be life threatening at high levels.

The southeast corner of the island was rocked by a powerful magnitude 6.9 earthquake on the volcano’s south flank on Friday. More earthquakes and eruptions have been forecast.