General Dynamics' unit buys HNA's Hawker Pacific for $250 million

(Reuters) - General Dynamics Corp’s (GD.N) unit Jet Aviation said on Thursday that it is buying aviation solutions provider Hawker Pacific, majority owned by Chinese conglomerate HNA Group [HNAIRC.UL], for $250 million.
“The acquisition of Hawker Pacific represents a significant step in expanding our footprint, capability and customer offer across Asia Pacific and the Middle East,” Jet Aviation President Rob Smith said in a statement.
Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman