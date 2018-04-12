FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2018 / 4:53 AM / Updated 2 minutes ago

General Dynamics' unit buys HNA's Hawker Pacific for $250 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - General Dynamics Corp’s (GD.N) unit Jet Aviation said on Thursday that it is buying aviation solutions provider Hawker Pacific, majority owned by Chinese conglomerate HNA Group [HNAIRC.UL], for $250 million.

FILE PHOTO: A General Dynamics sign is shown at the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference in San Diego, California, U.S. October 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

    “The acquisition of Hawker Pacific represents a significant step in expanding our footprint, capability and customer offer across Asia Pacific and the Middle East,” Jet Aviation President Rob Smith said in a statement.

    Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

