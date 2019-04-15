Some HBO GO users face issues ahead of GoT final season: downdetector.com

FILE PHOTO: The Iron Throne is seen on the set of the television series Game of Thrones in the Titanic Quarter of Belfast, Northern Ireland, REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

(Reuters) - Some HBO GO users were facing issues with the streaming service late on Sunday, according to outages monitoring website Downdetector.com, as the first episode of the much-anticipated final season of Game of Thrones was scheduled to air.

The website showed some users in the United States, Mexico and other parts of Latin America were experiencing issues.

"If you're having difficulty accessing #HBOGO in Latin America, please connect to live chat help.hbogola.com," HBO GO posted on Twitter here