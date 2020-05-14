HC2 holdings nears settlement with activist MG Capital for board seats: sources

BOSTON (Reuters) - HC2 Holdings Inc (HCHC.N) is nearing a settlement with activist investor MG Capital that would bring four newcomers onto the board of the company being run by former hedge fund manager Philip Falcone, sources familiar with the discussions said on Wednesday.

Two board seats would go to MG Capital, which had run a consent solicitation process to replace the entire board.

MG’s founder Michael Gorzynski would be appointed to the board, the sources said. Falcone would also retain his board seat, they added.

The board would be expanded by one to seven members at the annual meeting in July.

Additionally Avram “Avie” Glazer, an investor with a roughly 5.3% stake in HC2 would also join the board. HC2 said last month that it planned to put Glazer onto its slate for shareholders to vote on at the annual meeting later this year.

Glazer is Executive Co-Chairman and Director of soccer club Manchester United Plc.

A representative for HC2 declined to comment and a representative for MG Capital could not be reached.