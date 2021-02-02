HCA beats profit estimates on higher revenue from hospital admissions

(Reuters) - Hospital operator HCA Healthcare Inc beat analysts’ estimates for fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by higher revenue per hospital admission.

The company’s profits took a hit last year when patients put off discretionary healthcare procedures due to the fear of contracting the COVID-19 infection.

Fewer admissions and weak demand for elective procedures, however, were nearly offset in the quarter by revenue from more severe admissions requiring costlier care.

“It appears that total volumes are down from baseline, but revenues up as COVID is likely at higher prices than some avoided services,” Bernstein analyst Lance Wilkes said in a client note.

Same-facility equivalent admissions, which include patients who stay in the hospital overnight and those who are treated on an outpatient basis, declined 7.5% in the fourth quarter compared with the year-ago period, HCA said.

Revenue per same-facility equivalent admission, a measure of sales per patient staying overnight at a hospital and those treated on an outpatient basis, rose 14.1% from a year earlier due to increases in acuity of patients treated.

The ongoing increase in the acuity profile of the patients has a significant influence from COVID-19 hospitalizations and from sicker patients being treated in hospitals, whereas we see lower acuity individuals either deferring surgical or hospital treatments for pursuing care in other settings, said Stephens analyst Scott Fidel.

In October, HCA said it expects to treat COVID-19 patients throughout 2021 and that the patients will make up 4%-5% of total admissions in the year.

The company forecast 2021 revenues to be between $53.5 billion and $55.5 billion, while analysts on an average estimate $54.33 billion.

The company reported earnings of $4.13 per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, beating estimates of $3.61 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES.

HCA was up 1.2% at $169.1 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange.