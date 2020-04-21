HCA Healthcare pulls 2020 forecast, suspends share buyback as coronavirus delays surgeries

(Reuters) - Hospital operator HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA.N) on Tuesday withdrew its 2020 forecast and suspended its share buy-back program as hospitals across the United States cancel lucrative surgeries to focus on the coronavirus outbreak.

The hospital industry in the United States is under pressure to halt lucrative elective surgeries, and hospital administrators have said high margin services can account for 80% of revenue, while infectious disease and intensive respiratory treatments are less profitable.

Smaller rival Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC.N) has put about 10% of its workforce on furlough to deal with the coronavirus uncertainty, Reuters reported last week.

HCA said it was implementing cost-reduction programs and also executing a new $2 billion term-loan facility.

Same-facility equivalent admissions, which includes patients that stayed in the hospital overnight and those treated on an outpatients basis, fell to 863,620 in the first quarter from 867,018 patients, a year ago.

Net income attributable to HCA fell to $581 million, or $1.69 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.04 billion, or $2.97 per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose to $12.86 billion from $12.52 billion.