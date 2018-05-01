HCA Healthcare quarterly profit surges 76.3 percent

(Reuters) - Hospital operator HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA.N) reported a 76.3 pct rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by gains from the sale of its Oklahoma facilities and a rise in patient admissions.

The hospital operator said same-facility equivalent admissions, which include patients who stay in the hospital overnight and those who are treated on an outpatient basis, rose 1.8 percent in the first quarter.

Hospital operators have been plagued by weak patient admissions in the past few quarters, but are likely to benefit from one of the most severe flu seasons in the United States.

Net income attributable to HCA was $1.14 billion, or $3.18 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with $659 million, or $1.74 per share, a year earlier.

The latest quarterly results include gains of $405 million on sale of its hospitals. The company also recognized a tax benefit of $92 million in the quarter. HCA also maintained its 2018 forecast.

The company’s revenue rose 7.5 percent to $11.42 billion.