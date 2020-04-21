Hospital operator HCA Healthcare pulls forecast as coronavirus puts surgeries on hold

(Reuters) - Hospital operator HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA.N) on Tuesday withdrew its 2020 forecast and suspended its share buyback program as doctors across the United States put elective surgeries on hold to treat COVID-19 patients.

Shares of the company fell 4% to $106.02 in early trade. They have fallen about 25% so far this year.

U.S. hospitals are under pressure to halt lucrative elective procedures such as surgeries and have felt the pinch as infectious disease and intensive respiratory treatments are less profitable.

To deal with the financial pressure caused by the pandemic, HCA said it was implementing cost-reduction programs and also executing a new $2 billion term-loan facility.

HCA said it has requested for accelerated Medicare payments under the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, signed by President Donald Trump last month.

“I think this weakness will carry over in the second quarter and even the third, so them pulling the guidance is not a big surprise,” said Jefferies analyst Brian Tanquilut. “The bigger question is, how do we think about the shape of the recovery?”

Same-facility equivalent admissions, which includes patients that stayed in the hospital overnight and those treated on an outpatients basis, fell to 863,620 in the first quarter from 867,018 patients, a year ago.

Inpatient and outpatient surgeries both declined 1.8% and 5.9% respectively, on a same-facility basis.

Net income attributable to HCA fell to $581 million, or $1.69 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.04 billion, or $2.97 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $2.33 per share, missing analysts’ estimates of $2.64 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Sales rose to $12.86 billion from $12.52 billion, but came in short of analysts’ estimates.