Hospital operator HCA Healthcare's results beat estimates

(Reuters) - U.S. hospital operator HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA.N) reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue on Tuesday, as it earned more from patients admitted to its hospitals.

HCA, which has spent $1.2 billion in 2017 to buy a string of hospitals to counter declining patient admissions, said in January it would invest $10.5 billion over the next three years to add and improve its healthcare facilities.

Same facility revenue per equivalent admission increased 3.9 percent in the first quarter, well above analysts’ estimates of 2.5 percent, according to Evercore ISI.

Hospital operators, which have been facing tepid admissions, were expected to benefit from one of the most severe flu seasons in the United States.

However, HCA’s same-facility equivalent admissions, which include patients who stay in the hospital overnight and those who are treated on an outpatient basis, rose 1.8 percent in the first quarter, below analysts consensus estimate of 2.2 percent.

In contrast, smaller rival Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC.N) posted a surprise profit on Monday, partly helped by growth in urgent care visits due to the flu season.

Net income attributable to HCA, the largest U.S. for-profit hospital operator, was $1.14 billion, or $3.18 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with $659 million, or $1.74 per share, a year earlier.

The latest quarterly results include gains of $405 million on sale of its hospitals. The company also recognized a tax benefit of $92 million. HCA also maintained its 2018 forecast.

Excluding items, the company earned $2.33 per share, ahead of analysts’ average estimate of $2.08, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 7.5 percent to $11.42 billion, beating estimate of $11.31 billion.