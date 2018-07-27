FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2018 / 10:57 AM / in 3 hours

HCL Technologies' quarterly profit beats Street

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - India’s HCL Technologies Ltd (HCLT.NS) beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly profit on Friday as it added more high-net worth clients and clocked strong growth at its software services business.

Net profit attributable to shareholders rose to 24.31 billion rupees ($353.73 million) in the quarter ended June 30, from 22.11 billion rupees, India’s fourth largest IT company said. Analysts were expecting 22.96 billion rupees, as per Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue from operations rose 14.2 percent to 138.78 billion rupees led largely by a 15.6 percent jump in its software services unit, its main revenue generator.

Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan

