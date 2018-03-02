FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
MobileWorldCongress
LipperAwards
Myanmar
North Korea
Earnings
NorthKorea
The Trump Effect
Breakingviews
Business News
March 2, 2018 / 1:38 PM / in an hour

Exclusive: U.S. nursing home chain HCR ManorCare set to file for bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The second largest U.S. nursing home operator, HCR ManorCare, has reached an agreement with its landlord, Quality Care Properties Inc (QCP.N), for a debt-for-equity swap as part of an imminent Chapter 11 filing, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The bankruptcy filing is expected in the next few days, the sources said.

Toledo, Ohio-based ManorCare, with some 292 skilled nursing and assisted living locations across the United States, has been battling with landlord Quality Care, a real estate investment trust, over unpaid rents.

ManorCare is owned by private equity firm Carlyle Group (CG.O).

    Carlyle declined to comment while Quality Care did not immediately return a request for comment.

    Reporting by Tracy Rucinski in Chicago and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.