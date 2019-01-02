Australia's Healius receives $1.4 billion buyout bid

(Reuters) - Australian hospital operator Healius Ltd HLS.AX said on Thursday it had received a non-binding A$2.02 billion ($1.41 billion) bid from its largest shareholder, Jangho Group Co (601886.SS), to buy it out.

Jangho owns nearly 16 percent of Healius, formerly known as Primary Health Care. It has made an indicative cash offer of A$3.25 per share, Healius said in a statement. That represents a 33.2 percent premium to Healius’ last closing price.

Healius said it was reviewing the offer, and that shareholders should not take any action at this stage.

The hospital operator has appointed UBS as financial adviser and King & Wood Mallesons as legal adviser.