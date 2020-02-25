Deals
Australia's Healius gets $1.4 billion buyout offer from Swiss private equity Partners Group

(Reuters) - Australia’s Healius Ltd (HLS.AX) on Tuesday said private equity firm Partners Group (PGHN.S) had offered to acquire the medical center operator for A$2.12 billion ($1.40 billion).

The Swiss private equity firm offered A$3.40 per share in cash, a 23.2% premium to Healius’ last closing price.

A filing earlier in the day showed Partners bought out China’s Jangho Group Co Ltd’s (601886.SS) 15.9% majority stake in Healius.

Jangho had previously offered to buyout Healius for A$1.7 billion or A$3.25 per share, which was rejected by the Sydney-based company, saying it was “opportunistic” and fundamentally undervalued the company.

The company said it has not yet formed a view on Partners’ offer, adding that it was also subject to six weeks of due diligence.

Healius’ share had jumped nearly 24% in 2019.

