Muslims wear protective face masks following the coronavirus outbreak, as they pray on street during Friday prayers in local souq, in Manama, Bahrain, February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

CAIRO (Reuters) - Bahrain reported two new cases of coronavirus on Friday, one of them a Saudi Arabian national, taking the total there to 38.

The health ministry said the other reported case was a Bahraini national, and that both new cases had come from Iran via indirect flights.