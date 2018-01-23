FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 23, 2018 / 2:41 PM / Updated an hour ago

Afghanistan reports two bird flu outbreaks - OIE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Afghanistan has reported two outbreaks of a highly contagious bird flu virus, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Tuesday, citing a report from the Afghan agriculture ministry.

The H5 virus was detected in a backyard in Kabul where it killed 6 birds and in the Bagrami village nearby, where it killed 15, the Paris-based OIE said in a report posted on its website.

No details were given on the virus and on the type of birds involved.

Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Bate Felix

