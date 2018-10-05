FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 5, 2018 / 8:48 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Bird flu detected at poultry farm in southern Bulgaria

1 Min Read

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria has reported an outbreak of bird flu virus on a farm in the southern district of Plovdiv, the national food safety agency said on Friday.

Due to the virus, found on a farm in the village of Manolsko Konare near the Balkan country’s second-largest city of Plovdiv, all birds at the farm will be culled, the agency said without disclosing their number.

“A three-km protection zone and a 10-km observation area around the livestock area were set up,” the agency said in a statement, adding that a ban on the trade and movement of domestic, wild and other birds and trade in eggs, had been imposed.

Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Jason Neely

