FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Health News
October 18, 2018 / 3:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

Bulgaria reports bird flu outbreak on two farms in south

1 Min Read

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bird flu has broken out on a duck farm and a poultry farm in southern Bulgaria, the country’s food safety agency said on Thursday.

All ducks and chickens at the farms in the village of Voivodovo will be culled, the agency said, without identifying the strain of the virus.

It also banned the trade and movement of domestic, wild and other birds and eggs within a 10-km (six-mile) radius of the farms.

“At this stage, there are no people affected and there is no danger to consumers,” the agency said in a statement.

Bulgaria reported a bird flu outbreak in the southern district of Plovdiv earlier this month.

Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.