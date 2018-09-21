FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 21, 2018 / 4:50 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Bulgaria reports outbreak of virulent bird flu

1 Min Read

SOFIA (Reuters) - An outbreak of a virulent bird flu virus has spread to a farm in southern Bulgaria, the Balkan country’s food safety agency said on Friday.

A three-kilometer protection zone was set around the farm in the village of Trilistnik, near Bulgaria’s second-largest city of Plovdiv and the sale of eggs and the movement of domestic, wild and other birds was banned within it, the agency said in a statement.

The agency said that all contaminated 43,000 hens at the farm would be culled in a humane manner.

Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

