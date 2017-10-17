Factbox: China confirms bird flu outbreak at chicken farms in central Anhui province

(Reuters) - China confirmed a bird flu outbreak at some broiler chicken farms in the central province of Anhui, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Agriculture on Tuesday.
Local government culled 30,196 poultry birds after the outbreak, which infected 28,650 chickens and killed 15,066 of the birds, the statement said.
The outbreak was confirmed as a case of the H5N6 strain of the virus.
China also reported 13 fatalities from H7N9 bird flu in June, the government said in July, taking the death toll since October to at least 281.
China reported as many as 108 deaths from the virus in the March to May period, spurring further concerns about the spread of the deadly virus, according to data from the National Health and Family Planning Commission.
The death toll tends to drop towards the end of winter.
The National Health and Family Planning Commission did not disclose the location of fatalities or infections.
The H7N9 virus is likely to strike in winter and spring, and farmers have in the recent years ramped up measures such as cleaning regimes to prevent the disease.
China, the world’s third-largest producer of broiler chickens and the second-biggest consumer of poultry, has also closed some live poultry markets after people and chickens were infected by the avian flu strains.
Here is a table for the poultry and human bird flu cases reported in China, including the Chinese territories of Hong Kong and Macau:
Location Birds Birds Virus Details
infected culled strain
Total 140,225 282,437 H5N6/H5N1
Anhui 28,650 30,196 H5N6 Strain confirmed at
chicken farms in
Hexian, a city of
around 500,000 people
Guizhou 13,103 9,752 H5N6 Strain confirmed at
quail farms in Luodian,
a city of 345,000
people
Inner 35,000 66,500 H5N1 Strain confirmed at a
Mongolia hen farm in Tongliao, a
city of over 3 million
people
Hubei 134 681 H5N6 Strain confirmed on a
duck farm in Daye, a
city of more than
900,000 people
Xinjiang 16,000 55,903 H5N6 Strain confirmed in
Yining, a city of
500,000 people
Sichuan 13,000 38,000 H5N6 Strain confirmed in
Deyang, a city of 3.5
million people
Gansu 30,000 77,172 H5N6 Strain confirmed in a
district in Jinchang, a
city of 470,000 people
Hubei 4,338 2,166 H5N6 Strain confirmed in
Xiaochang, a city of
4.8 million people
Hunan 2,067 H5N6 Strain confirmed on a
goose farm in
Yuanjiang, a city of
760,000 people
Location People Deaths Virus Details
Infected
Total 750* 281* H7N9
Guangdong 35 10 H7N9 Province reported 14
infections in Dec and
21 in Jan. Warned that
about 30 percent of
live poultry markets
infected with H7N9.
Guangzhou suspended
markets for some days
through March
Hunan 20 5 H7N9 Authorities closed live
poultry markets in
several cities
including provincial
capital Changsha
Zhejiang 35 H7N9 Provinces ordered all
live poultry markets
shut
Jiangsu 4 H7N9 Three cities - Suzhou,
Wuxi and Changzhou -
suspended live poultry
trade after neighboring
provinces infected
Anhui 5 2 H7N9 The province shut some
livestock markets and
stepped up
sterilization
Fujian 1 H7N9
Jiangxi 6 H7N9
Guizhou 2 H7N9
Shanghai 4 H7N9
Shandong 2 1 H7N9
Henan 2 H7N9
Beijing 1 H7N9
Yunan 1 H7N9
Guangxi 3 1 H7N9
Hong Kong 3 2 H7N9
Macau 2 H7N9
* China’s government did not specify where each human infection
case took place.
