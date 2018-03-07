FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Health News
March 7, 2018 / 4:04 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

China reports highly pathogenic H5N6, H7N9 bird flu outbreaks: OIE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - China reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N6 bird flu at a duck farm in the Guangxi province, the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Wednesday, citing a report from the Chinese agriculture ministry.

The virus killed 23,950 ducks out of a flock of 30,462 ducks, the ministry said. The remaining birds were all slaughtered, it said.

In a separate report, China also reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H7N9 bird flu in a backyard in the Shaanxi province, the OIE said.

The virus killed 810 layers out of a flock of 1,000 birds, it says.

Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Bate Felix

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.