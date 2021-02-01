China's capital Beijing detects bird flu in wild swans at tourist site

(Reuters) - Beijing has recorded an outbreak of H5N8 bird flu in wild swans at a popular tourist site in the Chinese capital, China’s agriculture ministry said on Monday.

The outbreak took place in the grounds of the Old Summer Palace, or Yuanmingyuan, in Beijing’s Haidian district, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a statement, adding that 15 wild birds had inhabited the affected site and that three of them had fallen sick and had died.