France reports second bird flu outbreak on farm

By Reuters Staff

PARIS (Reuters) - Highly contagious bird flu has been detected at a second farm in the Landes region in southwest France, the local authorities said, as the disease continues to spread across Europe.

The outbreak occurred in the Saint-Geours-de-Maremne district of the Landes region where a first farm case of highly pathogenic bird flu was confirmed earlier this week.

As in the previous outbreak, the authorities had set up a security zone around the farm, the local prefecture said in a statement late on Wednesday.

