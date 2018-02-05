Iran reports H5N6 bird flu among wild ducks in north - OIE

PARIS (Reuters) - Iran has reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N6 bird flu virus among wild ducks in the north of the country, the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Monday, citing a report from Iran’s agriculture ministry.

The virus affected 1,300 ducks in the Boujagh Natural Park, all of which died from the disease or were killed, the report said, noting that migratory birds spend the wintering season in the area.