Iran reports H5N8 bird flu in backyard poultry - OIE

PARIS (Reuters) - Iran has reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu virus among backyard poultry in the north of the country, the Paris-based World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) said on Monday, citing a report from Iran’s agriculture ministry.

The virus infected 10 out of a flock of 138 geese, ducks, free-range chickens in the village of Valiran in the Tehran region, the report said.

Five birds died of the virus with the rest of the flock slaughtered, it said.