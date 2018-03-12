Mexico reports two outbreaks of highly pathogenic H7N3 bird flu: OIE

PARIS (Reuters) - Mexico reported two outbreaks of highly pathogenic H7N3 bird flu virus in the central part of the country, of which one at chicken farm, the World Organisation for Animal Health said on Monday, citing a Mexican agriculture ministry report.

The virus killed 1,380 birds at a rural farm with 1,900 approximately-80-weeks-old Rhode Island Red chickens and white chickens in the state of Guanajuato, the ministry said in the report posted on the website of the Paris-based OIE. The remaining birds were culled.

Another outbreak was detected among backyard birds in the neighboring state of Queretaro where it killed seven birds out of a flock of 26.

Mexico had reported an outbreak of H7N3 in May last year.