February 28, 2018 / 5:07 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Netherlands confirms highly pathogenic H5N6 bird flu outbreak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The Netherlands confirmed an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N6 bird flu at a farm in the northern part of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Wednesday, citing a report from the Dutch ministry of Economic Affairs.

The virus was found on Feb. 24 at a farm of 37,866 birds in Olderkerk, in Groningen province, killing 230 of them, the report, posted on the website of the Paris-based OIE, said.

The remaining birds were all slaughtered, it said.

Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
