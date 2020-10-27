Russia reports H5N8 highly pathogenic bird flu on a farm: OIE

PARIS (Reuters) - Russia has reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N8 avian influenza on a farm in the western part of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Tuesday.

The outbreak in the Kostromskaya region killed more than 14,000 birds and led to the slaughtering of the rest of the flock of 283,000 animals, the OIE said, quoting information from Russia’s agriculture ministry.