April 9, 2020 / 8:27 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. detects its first case of virulent bird flu in commercial poultry since 2017

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday confirmed the country’s first case of virulent avian flu in commercial poultry since 2017.

The agency found H7N3 avian influenza, a virulent or highly pathogenic strain, in a turkey flock in Chesterfield County, South Carolina, according to a statement. No human cases of the virus have been detected and there is no immediate public health concern, the USDA said.

The worst-ever U.S. outbreak of avian flu in 2014 and 2015 killed about 50 million birds, most of which were egg-laying hens in Iowa.

