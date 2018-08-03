FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2018 / 2:25 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Vietnam reports three outbreaks of highly pathogenic bird flu: IE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Vietnam has reported three outbreaks of highly pathogenic H5N6 bird flu among backyard birds, the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Friday, citing a report from the Vietnamese farm ministry.

The first outbreak was detected on July 28 in a backyard flock of 2,400 birds in the province of Nghe An. It directly killed 90 birds.

On the same day, it was detected in the province of Hai Phong in a flock of 4,720 birds, where it killed 500 birds.

And on July 30 the virus was detected in another backyard in Hai Phong with 5,500 birds where it had killed 1,000 of them.

Birds that were not killed have been slaughtered, it said.

The types of birds were not indicated and the source of the disease not known.

Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Susan Fenton

