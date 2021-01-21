Czech Republic detects H5N8 bird flu in wild swans: CTK agency

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech Republic has detected the H5N8 strain of avian influenza in two wild swans in the country’s southern district of Pisek, the first incident in about a year, news agency CTK reported on Thursday.
Avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, has been spreading rapidly in Europe, putting the poultry industry on alert after previous outbreaks led to the culling of tens of millions of birds.
Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by David Goodman
