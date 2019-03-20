FDA allows sale of certain blood pressure drugs amid shortage

FILE PHOTO: The corporate logo of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is shown in Silver Spring, Maryland, November 4, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed/File Photo

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday said it will allow certain manufacturers to distribute blood pressure medications containing specified levels of a cancer-causing impurity in order to maintain adequate supplies of the drug.

The agency said losartan medicines containing the impurity N-Nitroso-N-methyl-4-aminobutyric acid above the acceptable limit of 0.96 parts per million (ppm) and below 9.82 ppm will be allowed until the impurity can be eliminated.

Last week, the FDA approved a generic version of another blood pressure medicine valsartan to ease the shortages triggered by several manufacturers recalling the drug over possible cancer risk.