Egypt says 1,443 people tested for coronavirus so far

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s health minister on Sunday said that 1,443 people had been tested so far for the new coronavirus, only one of whom tested positive and was cleared after being given appropriate medical care.

Speaking at a televised press conference ahead of a visit to China, Minister of Health Hala Zayed also said that Egypt has requested the details of coronavirus in two patients in France said to have returned with the illness from Egypt and has sent a medical team to investigate the places they had visited.