FILE PHOTO: A Gilead Sciences, Inc. logo is seen outside the company headquarters in Foster City, California, U.S. May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

(Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD.O) said on Friday it provided its experimental Ebola therapy for use in a small number of patients with the Wuhan coronavirus and is working with China’s health authorities to set up a trial to test the drug against the virus.

The company said it was also expediting laboratory testing of the antiviral drug, remdesivir, against samples of the new coronavirus.