Iran's Guards allocate facilities to tackle coronavirus outbreak

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards have allocated facilities across the country to help eradicate the new coronavirus, a Guards commander told a televised news conference on Sunday.

The death toll from the virus in Iran has reached 43.

“We have set up centers across the country to help people to tackle the virus ... we need national cooperation to tackle this crisis. People should follow our health officials’ advice,” said the commander, who was not named by Iran’s Press TV.