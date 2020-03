A man wears protective face mask, following the outbreak of coronavirus, at a supermarket in Baghdad, Iraq February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

CAIRO (Reuters) - Iraq reported six new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases there to 19, the health ministry said.

Two of the six are in Baghdad, and the other four in Sulaimaniya, and all had recently returned from Iran, it added.