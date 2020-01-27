Morocco to evacuate nationals from Wuhan area

Man shops on a street in Wuhan, Hubei, China January 26, 2020 in this picture obtained from social media. WAYNE DUPLESSIS, WYATT DUPLESSIS, EMILY TJANDRA/via REUTERS

RABAT (Reuters) - King Mohammed VI of Morocco on Monday ordered the repatriation of 100 Moroccan nationals, mostly students, from the Wuhan area of China, which is at the centre of an outbreak of coronavirus, the Royal Cabinet said.

The King also ordered measures to prevent the spread of the disease to be taken at airports and ports and hospitals.

No case of coronavirus has been registered in Morocco, which last week introduced screening at its international airports and ports to prevent the spread of the virus.

The epidemic, which originated in Wuhan city, has claimed 81 lives in China so far and infected more than 2,800 people globally, most of them in China.