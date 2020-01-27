Oman says supports Saudi readiness to react to virus impact on oil market

FILE PHOTO: Oman's Oil Minister Mohammed bin Hamad al-Rumhy talks to journalists as he leaves the OPEC headquarters in Vienna, Austria December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

DUBAI (Reuters) - Oman’s energy minister Mohammed bin Hamad al-Rumhy told Reuters on Monday he fully supported Saudi Arabia’s readiness to react to any impact the new coronavirus could have on the oil market.

“Oman fully supports the statement (and the spirit) of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s stance on its readiness to react to any market condition that may be caused by the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in China,” Rumhy said.

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud said earlier on Monday the kingdom was closely monitoring developments in global oil markets resulting from “gloomy expectations” over the impact of the new coronavirus on the Chinese and global economy and oil market fundamentals, saying it was primarily driven by “psychological factors”.