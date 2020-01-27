FILE PHOTO: Spain's Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya arrives to attend the first cabinet meeting at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID (Reuters) - The Spanish government is working with China and the European Arancha Gonzalez Laya Union to repatriate Spanish nationals from Wuhan, China, over coronavirus concerns, Spain’s Foreign Minister said on Monday.

“We’re working ... with our consulate in Beijing, and officials in China and the European Union to repatriate around 20 Spaniards in Wuhan, Hubei, the epicenter of the coronavirus. We will continue to update on any advances,” she wrote on Twitter.