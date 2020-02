Passengers leave LAX after arriving from Shanghai, China, after a positive case of the coronavirus was announced in the Orange County suburb of Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu/File Photo - RC2N4F9VV84P

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday alerted Americans to begin to prepare for community spread of the new coronavirus after reports this week of new cases in several more countries.

The announcement signals a change in tone for the U.S. agency, which has largely been focused on efforts to stop the virus from entering the country and quarantining individuals traveling from China.