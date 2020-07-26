Mainland China reports 46 new coronavirus cases, including 22 in Xinjiang

FILE PHOTO: Residents wait for groceries delivered to an entrance of a sealed residential compound, after new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were confirmed in Dalian, Liaoning province, China July 23, 2020. Picture taken July 23, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China reported 46 cases of the new coronavirus in the mainland for July 25, up from 34 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Sunday.

Of the new infections, 22 were in the far western region of Xinjiang, according to a statement by the National HealthCommission. Thirteen were in the northeastern province of Liaoning, while the remaining 11 were imported cases.

China reported two new asymptomatic cases, down from 74 a day earlier.

As of Saturday, mainland China had 83,830 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 4,634.