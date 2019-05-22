Regenerative medicine firm CollPlant launches Israel R&D center

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - CollPlant, which makes products for tissue repair and organ manufacturing from its recombinant human collagen, has launched a new research and development center in Israel.

The facilities will serve CollPlant for development of its products, including BioInks for 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs, and dermal fillers for medical aesthetics, the company said on Wednesday.

Collagen is a protein found in tissues such as tendons, skin, blood vessels and bones. CollPlant produces collagen from tobacco plants genetically engineered with five human genes. Its first products approved for sale in Europe are used for tendonitis and wound care.

It will seek to commercialize these products in the United States, Chairman Jonathan Rigby said, adding: “We expect to secure more partnerships in the future.”

CollPlant is also working on dermal fillers to inject into wrinkles. While current fillers erode over time, the effects of human collagen last much longer, he told Reuters. The company expects approval for this product in 3 to 5 years.

In 2018, CollPlant signed an agreement with United Therapeutics Corp for the use of CollPlant’s BioInk for 3D bioprinting of lung scaffolds with a long-term goal of making transplantable lungs, subject to U.S. regulatory approval.