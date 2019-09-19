U.S. House speaker: Drug pricing plan should be priority for White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - House Democrats’ plan to help lower the cost of medicines should be a priority for the White House, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters on Thursday at an event unveiling their prescription drug pricing plan.

“My conversations with the president have been about making this a priority,” Pelosi said, adding that getting U.S. President Donald Trump’s support for the plan seems to be the key to getting the Republican-led Senate to go along with the bill.