Factbox: Automakers' sales sink in China due to coronavirus epidemic

BEIJING (Reuters) - Vehicle sales of automakers in China, the world’s biggest car market, tumbled in February as customers stayed at home and away from dealerships amid the coronavirus epidemic that has killed 3,100 people in the world’s second-biggest economy.

Passenger car retail sales in China fell 80% in February because of the coronavirus epidemic, preliminary data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed last month.

Below are details on carmakers’ announcements (in alphabetical order):

- BAIC BluePark, electric unit of state-owned BAIC Group, sold 1,002 units in February, down by 65.1% from a year earlier.

- Shenzhen electric vehicle maker BYD sold 5,501 cars last month, 79.5% lower y/y.

- General Motors’ Shanghai joint venture with SAIC Motor sold 7,612 units in February, down 92.2% y/y.

- GM’s Guangxi-based venture with SAIC Motor and a local partner sold 11,800 units in February, down 88.1% y/y.

- Honda Motor, which has joint ventures with GAC and Hubei-based Dongfeng sold 11,288 units in China last month, down 85.1% y/y.

- China’s biggest automaker SAIC Motor, which has joint ventures with Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) and General Motors, said group sales dropped 86.9% to 47,365 units last month.

- Japanese automaker Toyota, which has joint ventures with FAW Group and GAC sold 23,800 Toyota and premium Lexus cars, 70.2% lower y/y.

- Volkswagen’s Shanghai-based venture with SAIC Motor sold 10,000 cars last month, down 91.0% y/y.